Huron OPP seek surveillance footage in Zurich, Ont. assault investigation

Huron County OPP are seeking surveillance footage of the area around the main intersection of Zurich, Ont., as officers continue an assault investigation.
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, police say a resident reported being assaulted in their home on Main Street in Zurich.
The resident was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries but the suspect had left on foot before officers arrived.
There was a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday, with OPP, the canine unit and the emergency response team assisting in the investigation.
On Friday, OPP issued a public appeal seeking any video surveillance footage of the area from that morning.
— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan
