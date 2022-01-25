1 killed, 2 injured in collision involving horse and buggy with SUV: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron OPP say one person has died and two others suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a horse and buggy in Morris-Turnberry on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Howick-Turnberry Road (Huron County Road #7) near Kieffer Line shortly before 8:20 a.m. for a collision involving the buggy and an SUV.

Huron County Paramedic Services transported the operator of the buggy to hospital where he later died, police said. The identity has not been released.

The driver and passenger of the SUV involved were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The horse was not injured in the collision, police said.

Investigation into the cause is ongoing. Police have closed Howick-Turnberry Road from London Road (Huron County #4) in Wingham and Belmore Line (Huron County #12).

Kieffer Line is also blocked off in the area as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.