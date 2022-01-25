Menu

Canada

Huron OPP seek Zurich, Ont. man in assault investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 2:05 pm
Huron County OPP. View image in full screen
Huron County OPP. Don Mitchell / Global News

Huron County OPP are actively looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at home on Main Street in Zurich, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police say the assailant fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huron OPP and the OPP canine and emergency response team (ERT), are currently assisting with the investigation.

Police say residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and are reminded to secure their property and always be aware of their personal safety.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their property should contact Huron OPP.

