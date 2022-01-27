Menu

Fire

Young Street house destroyed in Thursday morning blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 2:52 pm
Winnipeg firefighters battle flames on Young Street Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters battle flames on Young Street Thursday morning. Global News / Jordan Pearn

A one-and-a-half storey house on Young Street in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood is expected to be a total loss, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, and due to heavy flames and previous fire damage in the building, remained at the scene for an extended operation.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), as of Thursday afternoon, said crews had not yet been able to search the building, but no one was believed to be inside.

Firefighters on scene at the Young Street fire. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene at the Young Street fire. Global News / Jordan Pearn

No one was injured at the scene, but a neighbouring house had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Young Street, as of Thursday afternoon, remained closed between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

