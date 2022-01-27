Zach Hyman back in action as Edmonton Oilers host Nashville

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Hyman returns from COVID protocol Thursday night when his Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

“He touches a lot of parts of the game,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “You look down the bench, there are situations you know players can get the job done. He’s one of those players.”

Hyman, who missed the last three games, took the morning skate on a line with Ryan McLeod and Zack Kassian.

“I played with Clouder against Ottawa the last game I played. Great young player, lots of skill, can really transport the puck,” said Hyman. “I played with Kass a little bit here. Big body. He’s got underrated skill for a big guy. Goes to the net hard. It’ll be fun playing with those guys.”

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-Turris-Perlini Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell

Koekkoek Koskinen

Skinner — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 27, 2022

The Oilers have won two in a row on the heels of a seven-game winless skid.

There continues to be speculation the Oilers will soon add winger Evander Kane to the roster. Kane recently had his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL has been investigating Kane for a COVID protocol violation while playing in the AHL in December.

“It’s tough to really comment too much on that. I don’t really know what’s happening,” said defenceman Duncan Keith. “Obviously, Evander Kane is a good player, a big strong power forward that’s hard to play against.”

The Oilers and Predators are on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m.