London, Ont. fire crews battle apartment and house fire Wednesday night

A pair of residential fires kept emergency responders in London, Ont., busy Wednesday night.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the London Fire Department said that alarms in a highrise apartment building alerted them to a blaze at 200 Berkshire Dr., near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road South.
The fire was on the first floor and was quickly extinguished, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, just after 8:30 p.m., crews began battling a house fire at 117 Riverside Dr., just off of Wharncliffe Road North.
Smoke and flames could be seen from the road when crews pulled up and firefighters had the blaze completely out within half an hour.
The occupants had safely escaped the home and the London Fire Department said it was working with emergency management to help them.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
Damage estimates are not yet available for either incident and the causes of the fires remain under investigation.
