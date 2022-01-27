London, Ont. fire crews battle apartment and house fire Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of residential fires kept emergency responders in London, Ont., busy Wednesday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the London Fire Department said that alarms in a highrise apartment building alerted them to a blaze at 200 Berkshire Dr., near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road South.

The fire was on the first floor and was quickly extinguished, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, just after 8:30 p.m., crews began battling a house fire at 117 Riverside Dr., just off of Wharncliffe Road North.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the road when crews pulled up and firefighters had the blaze completely out within half an hour.

The occupants had safely escaped the home and the London Fire Department said it was working with emergency management to help them.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Damage estimates are not yet available for either incident and the causes of the fires remain under investigation.

Update 1 – Fire Prevention Inspector has been requested to attend to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire. pic.twitter.com/H3FUjPmcsL — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 27, 2022

Active Incident- 117 Riverside Dr. – House Fire. Crews on scene of a house fire with fire and smoke on arrival. Occupants evacuated with no injuries, crews deployed in offensive strategy to extinguish fire. @CityofLdnOnt @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/0k5XOJDcG2 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 27, 2022

