1 resident hospitalized in Kipps Lane apartment fire: London, Ont. fire department

Fire officials in London, Ont., say one apartment occupant was transported to hospital after a fire on Kipps Lane.

The fire on the fourth floor of 750 Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street North, was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews said smoke and fire were visible from the road.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but one resident was taken to hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition.

A firefighter was also assessed at Victoria Hospital as a precaution after slipping on ice.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

