Canada

1 resident hospitalized in Kipps Lane apartment fire: London, Ont. fire department

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 26, 2022 8:07 am
generic file london fire department View image in full screen
London fire truck stock image. Matthew Trevithick/Global News

Fire officials in London, Ont., say one apartment occupant was transported to hospital after a fire on Kipps Lane.

The fire on the fourth floor of 750 Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street North, was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: TVDSB, London Fire Department team up to sort 146K rapid COVID-19 tests

Crews said smoke and fire were visible from the road.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but one resident was taken to hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition.

A firefighter was also assessed at Victoria Hospital as a precaution after slipping on ice.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.

