London, Ont. and Middlesex County under cold weather alert until Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in London, Ont., and Middlesex County have issued another cold weather alert as frigid temperatures and strong windchills make their way back to the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the alert will come into effect on Tuesday evening, with Environment Canada calling for an overnight low of -17 C accompanied by windchill values reaching -24.

The alert is expected to be lifted by midday Wednesday, which is forecast to see a high of -10 C with windchill values easing up to -13. This marks the MLHU’s third cold weather alert so far this year.

In the meantime, residents are advised to limit their time spent outdoors and dress for the weather when outside, which includes covering up any exposed skin.

Story continues below advertisement

Folks are also asked to watch for symptoms of cold-related illnesses and injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The London Public Library’s Central Branch on Dundas Street will be available as a warming space between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A full list of warming centres and other community resources available will be listed on the City of London’s website.

3:41 Ask an Expert: winter driving safety Ask an Expert: winter driving safety