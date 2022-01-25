Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. and Middlesex County under cold weather alert until Wednesday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 3:13 pm
The cold weather alert marks the third issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit so far this year. View image in full screen
The cold weather alert marks the third issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit so far this year. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Health officials in London, Ont., and Middlesex County have issued another cold weather alert as frigid temperatures and strong windchills make their way back to the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the alert will come into effect on Tuesday evening, with Environment Canada calling for an overnight low of -17 C accompanied by windchill values reaching -24.

The alert is expected to be lifted by midday Wednesday, which is forecast to see a high of -10 C with windchill values easing up to -13. This marks the MLHU’s third cold weather alert so far this year.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

In the meantime, residents are advised to limit their time spent outdoors and dress for the weather when outside, which includes covering up any exposed skin.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Folks are also asked to watch for symptoms of cold-related illnesses and injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The London Public Library’s Central Branch on Dundas Street will be available as a warming space between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A full list of warming centres and other community resources available will be listed on the City of London’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: winter driving safety' Ask an Expert: winter driving safety
Ask an Expert: winter driving safety
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagMiddlesex County tagmlhu tagExtreme Cold tagWeather Warning tagFrostbite tagHypothermia tagcold weather alert tagWarming centres in London tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers