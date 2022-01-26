COVID-19: MLHU reports 6 more deaths, LHSC caring for 163 COVID inpatients

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Cases and testing – Outbreaks – Vaccinations – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported six deaths and 180 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The deaths involved five men and one woman ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s. Half were unvaccinated and the other half had had either two or three doses of vaccine.



Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre reported 163 COVID-19 inpatients on Wednesday, up from 161 reported a week ago.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 163 COVID-19 inpatients, up from 161 last Wednesday but down from the record-high 166 reported last Tuesday and Thursday.

Of those, 20 are in adult critical care, compared with 24 a week ago.

Five or fewer of the 163 are in Children’s Hospital, with zero in pediatric critical care. Last Wednesday, five or fewer were in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.



Of the 163 patients, 102 are being treated for COVID-19 while 61 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason). Last Wednesday, those figures were 87 and 74, respectively.



Among staff, there are 192 cases, down from 311 a week ago.

There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section, below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 21 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Tuesday and 82 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared with 58 patient/resident cases and 111 staff cases a week ago.

Among the 21 patient/resident cases, nine are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, five are at Parkwood Institute Main Building and seven are at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.



Cases and testing

The MLHU reported six deaths on Wednesday:



man, 80s, associated with long-term care, two doses of vaccine

man, 80s, associated with long-term care, three doses of vaccine

man, 80s, not associated with long-term care or retirement home, two doses of vaccine

woman, 80s, not associated with long-term care or retirement home, unvaccinated

man, 70s, not associated with long-term care or retirement home, unvaccinated

man, 50s, not associated with long-term care or retirement home, unvaccinated

As for cases, the MLHU reported 180 cases Wednesday, compared with 230 last Wednesday. Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 28,194 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,087 active cases (a decrease of 129), 25,813 resolved cases (an increase of 301) and 294 deaths (an increase of six).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 21.3 per cent, down from 22.4 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, seven patient cases

U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients and six staff cases U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving 14 patient cases and nine staff cases

A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 23 patient cases and 11 staff cases

Victoria Hospital D6-200 – Nephrology Inpatients, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases D6-100 – Acute Medicine, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases

B72 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving seven patients and five or fewer staff cases





St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE

Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building: G3

A previous outbreak at Parkwood Institute Main Building’s 4BE is no longer listed as active.

Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence, facility-wide, declared Jan. 21

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, declared Jan. 18

Dearness Home 4E, declared Jan. 21 Oakdale, declared Dec. 29

Earls Court Village, second floor, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, F-W (all units resolved except for Victoria unit), declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Manor Village at London, 4 West, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Queens Village, lower level and second floor, declared Jan. 25

Strathmere Lodge, Bear Creek, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Note that school closures and school absentee rates can be found on the province’s website.

Vaccinations

As of the end of day Jan. 22, 89.6 per cent of residents five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 89.1 per cent as of Jan. 15.

Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 83.7 per cent, up from 83.2 per cent the week prior.

The percentage of people age five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 43.2 per cent, up from 38.5 per cent a week prior. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 56.3 per cent, up from 54.1 per cent.

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 15, 33.04 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 22.

According to the MLHU, there have been 36 deaths within the last six weeks. Of those, 27 involved fully vaccinated individuals and nine involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 4,016 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday (an increase of eight from Tuesday) with 608 in intensive care units (a decrease of 18).

Of the 4,016 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus. Of the 608 people in ICUs with the virus, around 83 per cent were admitted because of the virus. The rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

The province also reported 5,368 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Ninety-two more deaths were also reported, 89 of which occurred in the last three weeks. Three deaths occurred over a month ago.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 29 hospitalizations on Wednesday, down from 48 a week ago. Ten are in the ICU, compared with eight a week ago.



The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 17.7 per cent, up from a revised 16.8 per cent the week prior.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

9,897 cases (an increase of 54)

711 active cases (a decrease of 32)

9,050 resolved cases (an increase of 86; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

136 total deaths (unchanged)



The most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday and involved two men and two women in their 80s or 90s from both Elgin and Oxford counties.

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 17 resident cases, 33 staff cases and one death

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 14 resident cases, 21 staff cases and two deaths

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 19 resident cases, 13 staff cases and one death

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 29 resident cases and 21 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 20, involving eight resident cases, 11 staff cases and one case under investigation

Beattie Manor Retirement Residence, Wardsville, declared Jan. 17 and involving five resident cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving six resident cases and 13 staff cases

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 18 resident cases, five staff cases and one death

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 41 resident cases, 26 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases and seven staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving two resident cases, 19 staff cases and one case under investigation

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving three resident cases and 16 staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 17 resident cases and 15 staff cases

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving 64 resident cases and seven staff cases

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 24 resident cases, seven staff cases and one death

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving four resident cases and one death

A previously reported outbreak at Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases, is no longer listed as active.



As of Jan. 24, 77.6 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Wednesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported seven people were in hospital with COVID-19, compared with eight a week ago.

Of those, six are considered to be active cases, compared with four last Wednesday.



For the week of Jan. 16, the test positivity rate was 11.7 per cent, up from 10 per cent the week prior.



In total, HPPH reported 4,895 total cases (an increase of 40) and 80 deaths to date unchanged).



The most recent death was reported Tuesday. No details were provided.



HPPH reported 506 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, up from 503 the day before, for an increase of three.

There are six active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including at the following long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving 40 residents and 15 staff cases

Huronview, Huron East, declared Jan. 21 and involving three resident cases and four staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 17 resident cases and 14 staff cases

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases

A previous outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and one resident case and involving nine staff cases, is no longer listed as active.

HPPH is reporting one outbreak at a congregate living setting. No further details were provided.

As of Jan. 24, 84 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 48.2 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 39 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, compared with 53 a week ago. Of those 39, six are in the ICU, compared with 10 a week ago.



Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 83 per cent for the week of Jan. 16, up from 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 30.8 per cent, down from 31.8 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

8,495 total cases (an increase of 17)

384 active cases (a decrease of 44)

8,005 resolved cases (an increase of 58)

106 deaths to date (an increase of three)

No information was provided about the three deaths reported Wednesday.



LPH reported 14 active outbreaks as of Wednesday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Corunna, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and six staff cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Oil Spring, declared Jan. 19 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff cases

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving 12 resident cases and 13 staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 56 residents and 35 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 36 resident cases and 31 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 14 residents and 26 staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at a hospital and jail. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 38 inmates and six staff members. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves 17 patients and 11 staff members.



There are three outbreaks in unidentified workplaces, one declared Jan. 18 and involving six cases, one declared Jan. 17 and involving four cases and one declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Meanwhile, the following outbreaks were declared over as of Jan. 25:

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 15 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and 15 staff/caregivers

Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 78 per cent have had two doses and 43 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues

