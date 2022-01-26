Kingston has Ontario’s cheapest auto insurance premiums

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the City of Kingston have reason to celebrate.

Insurance rates website Ratesdotca has come out with its annual list of insurance rates based on city, and Kingston stands out as the cheapest place to drive.

According to the website, the average auto insurance premium in Kingston was $1,132, which is more than $400 cheaper than the Ontario average of $1,555.

In general, auto insurance premiums have dropped in recent years, mainly due to the pandemic.

“In insurance, the losses of the few are absorbed by the many,” says Tanisha Kishan, a Ratesdotca expert and chartered insurance professional.

“Over the past two years, many Ontarians have been driving much less than they used to, due to pandemic-induced lifestyle changes such as remote work.”

“There has been a corresponding drop in accidents and claims, which means fewer losses to be absorbed.”

According to Ratesdotca, once employees return to the office, the need for insurance claims could rise, and premiums will follow.

Joining the City of Kingston among the cheapest auto insurance premiums are Gananoque, Amherstview and Brockville.