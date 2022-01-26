Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Kingston has Ontario’s cheapest auto insurance premiums

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 11:09 am
Kingston City Hall. View image in full screen
Kingston City Hall. Global Kingston

Drivers in the City of Kingston have reason to celebrate.

Insurance rates website Ratesdotca has come out with its annual list of insurance rates based on city, and Kingston stands out as the cheapest place to drive.

According to the website, the average auto insurance premium in Kingston was $1,132, which is more than $400 cheaper than the Ontario average of $1,555.

In general, auto insurance premiums have dropped in recent years, mainly due to the pandemic.

Read more: Who is paying the highest insurance premiums in Ontario, and why?

“In insurance, the losses of the few are absorbed by the many,” says Tanisha Kishan, a Ratesdotca expert and chartered insurance professional.

Trending Stories

“Over the past two years, many Ontarians have been driving much less than they used to, due to pandemic-induced lifestyle changes such as remote work.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There has been a corresponding drop in accidents and claims, which means fewer losses to be absorbed.”

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police caution against snowbank blindness' Peterborough police caution against snowbank blindness
Peterborough police caution against snowbank blindness

According to Ratesdotca, once employees return to the office, the need for insurance claims could rise, and premiums will follow.

Joining the City of Kingston among the cheapest auto insurance premiums are Gananoque, Amherstview and Brockville.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagCar Insurance tagcheap car insurance tagcheap car insurance kingston taglow insurance premiums tagratesdotca tagratesdotca insurance list tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers