‘Very intense’ winter storm expected to hit the Maritimes this weekend

Environment Canada says it’s monitoring the development of “what is expected to be a very intense winter storm” that will hit the Maritimes over the weekend.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for all of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

“This storm is expected to bring snow, rain and strong winds to the region,” it said. “In addition storm surge may also be a concern for some coastal areas.”

The storm will impact the region Saturday into Sunday. There are no predictions yet for snowfall or rainfall amounts.

Environment Canada has also issued extreme cold warnings for northwest New Brunswick, where a “period of very cold wind chills is expected” Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

It said the lowest wind chills expected in the area will be minus 35 to 40.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia,” it said.