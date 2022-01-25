Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton police need help identifying man found dead in river valley encampment

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:14 pm
Facial Reconstruction of a man found dead in Edmonton in October 2020 View image in full screen
A facial reconstruction of the remains of an unidentified man that were found in a river valley encampment in the Victoria Park area of northeast Edmonton on Oct. 4, 2020. Edmonton Police Service and Alberta RCMP

More than a year after a man was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River valley, Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help to identify his remains.

The remains of an unidentified man were found in an encampment in the Victoria Park area on Oct. 4, 2020.

Edmonton police said his body was not found during the annual sweep of the river valley, which took place the same week and is carried out to located any missing persons or potential human remains.

Read more: Edmonton police sweep the North Saskatchewan River

On Tuesday, Edmonton police said in the nearly 16 months since then, investigators have exhausted all avenues to identify the man — including comparing his remains with outstanding missing persons files — but have not had any success.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

EPS worked with RCMP forensic artist Cpl. Jean Nault to create a facial reconstruction, in the hopes someone may come forward with information leading to the man’s identity. (See below)

Facial Reconstruction of a man found dead in Edmonton in October 2020 View image in full screen
A facial reconstruction of the remains of an unidentified man that were found in a river valley encampment in the Victoria Park area of northeast Edmonton on Oct. 4, 2020. Edmonton Police Service and Alberta RCMP

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagVictoria Park tagEdmonton homeless tagEdmonton homelessness tagNorth Saskatchewan River Valley tagEdmonton missing person tagEdmonton encampment tagEdmonton death identification tagEdmonton Police Service missing people investigation tagEdmonton river valley encampment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers