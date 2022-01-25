Edmonton police need help identifying man found dead in river valley encampment

Send this page to someone via email

More than a year after a man was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River valley, Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help to identify his remains.

The remains of an unidentified man were found in an encampment in the Victoria Park area on Oct. 4, 2020.

Edmonton police said his body was not found during the annual sweep of the river valley, which took place the same week and is carried out to located any missing persons or potential human remains.

On Tuesday, Edmonton police said in the nearly 16 months since then, investigators have exhausted all avenues to identify the man — including comparing his remains with outstanding missing persons files — but have not had any success.

EPS worked with RCMP forensic artist Cpl. Jean Nault to create a facial reconstruction, in the hopes someone may come forward with information leading to the man’s identity. (See below)

View image in full screen A facial reconstruction of the remains of an unidentified man that were found in a river valley encampment in the Victoria Park area of northeast Edmonton on Oct. 4, 2020. Edmonton Police Service and Alberta RCMP

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.