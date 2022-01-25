Ontario investing $20.7M to build new school for the TVDSB in southwest London

Send this page to someone via email

The minister of education has some good news for residents in southwest London regarding a long-awaited school project for the Thames Valley District School Board.

During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Stephen Lecce and Elgin—Middlesex—London MPP Jeff Yurek announced $20.7 million in funding to build a new elementary school in southwest London.

The plans come after the Thames Valley District School Board submitted a request for this and several other projects last spring.

“The new Southwest London Elementary School is great news for our community,” said Yurek.

“This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for children in the London area.”

The new TVDSB school will be able to accommodate 804 students and will have 88 new licensed child-care spaces and five child-care rooms.

“This has been a marquee year of investment for London, for the families, and for the kids themselves,” Lecce said.

Lecce says the project is a part of the province’s commitment to building modern and accessible schools, which will focus on STEM education.

The project is part of a recent provincewide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child-care spaces and a $14-billion commitment to support school construction over 10 years.

This news comes less than a week after the Ministry of Education announced $18.9 million would go towards a new Catholic French-language secondary school in London with 587 student spaces.

Other local projects include $7.2 million for improvements to Eagle Heights PS in London, which will create 300 new elementary student spaces, and $2.7 million for the addition of 88 child-care spaces for the soon-to-be-built Northeast London Elementary School.