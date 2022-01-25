Big White, Silver Star and Revelstoke Mountain offering PCR testing for international travellers

Send this page to someone via email

International travellers are getting a hand when it comes to meeting COVID-19 testing requirements after a ski vacation.

Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort will provide easy access to COVID-19 testing required for international guests.

“It is an added incentive for visitors to choose Kelowna when making their travel plans,” Sam Samaddar, airport director, said in a press release. “Our economy has been impacted by COVID-19 and this is one way we can support our region toward a full recovery.”

The ski hill COVID-19 testing program will allow guests to complete their COVID-19 testing without having to make an extra trip to the airport in the middle of their vacation. Previously, completing COVD-19 testing was something that would take a day or more out of guests’ visit to the Okanagan and was a barrier to travel.

Story continues below advertisement

“This program will support our local tourism industry by assisting guests when they travel to the region and giving them the peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on mountain,” Michael J Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White Ski Resort, said in a press release.

Currently only PCR testing is available as part of this program, while antigen testing will be available at a later date. PCR testing kit drop-off locations include Big White Ski Resort, Central Registration at 5315 Big White Rd.; SilverStar Mountain Resort, Snowbird Lodge at 170 Silver Lode Lane; and Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 122 Mackenzie Ave. or for hotel guests, The Sutton Place Hotel.

PCR virtual testing costs $195 and those who use it will get an instruction insert in the self-swab testing kit that includes a QR code and web address.

This code connects to the Whitecap + Tella portal. From here, you can book a virtual Telehealth appointment or connect with a Whitecap practitioner for a scheduled appointment. These are virtual appointments with self-swab coaching.

For more information and to book virtual COVID-19 testing, visit whitecapcovidtesting.com and follow the links for virtual testing.