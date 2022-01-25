Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with arson in summer blaze that destroyed partner’s home, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 1:57 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg woman is in custody and faces charges in connection with a fire on Boyd Avenue last summer.

The incident took place on the morning of June 2 at a multifamily home. Although no one was injured in the blaze, two residents were inside at the time, and the fire caused around $60,000 in damages.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire on College

Police said the fire at the building — where the suspect’s partner lived — was set deliberately.

Trending Stories

The 34-year-old suspect has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Click to play video: 'Fire crews battle blaze on Maryland Street' Fire crews battle blaze on Maryland Street
Fire crews battle blaze on Maryland Street – Jan 14, 2022

 

