Winnipeg woman charged with arson in summer blaze that destroyed partner’s home, police say

A Winnipeg woman is in custody and faces charges in connection with a fire on Boyd Avenue last summer.
The incident took place on the morning of June 2 at a multifamily home. Although no one was injured in the blaze, two residents were inside at the time, and the fire caused around $60,000 in damages.
Police said the fire at the building — where the suspect’s partner lived — was set deliberately.
The 34-year-old suspect has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.
