Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire on College

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is actively battling a house fire on College Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a house on the 400 block of College Avenue early Wednesday morning.

College is closed between Salter and Andrews and Powers is closed between Mountain and Boyd while crews fight the flames.

Four trucks are currently on scene along with the Winnipeg Police Service.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Global News has reached out for additional information and will update as it becomes available.

