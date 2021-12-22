Menu

Canada

Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire on College

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 8:13 am
Firefighters are currently trying to put of a fire on College Avenue. View image in full screen
Firefighters are currently trying to put of a fire on College Avenue. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is actively battling a house fire on College Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a house on the 400 block of College Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg fire crews battle house fire on College - image View image in full screen

College is closed between Salter and Andrews and Powers is closed between Mountain and Boyd while crews fight the flames.

Read more: Brandon’s former Greyhound bus station goes up in flames

Four trucks are currently on scene along with the Winnipeg Police Service.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

Global News has reached out for additional information and will update as it becomes available.

