Health

B.C. girl gets much needed surgery initially delayed by COVID pandemic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern grows for Maple Ridge girl whose surgery is delayed' Concern grows for Maple Ridge girl whose surgery is delayed
Concern is growing today for the health of a 5-year old Maple Ridge girl who's had her surgery put on hold. Despite losing a kidney and years of pain, her mother is shocked that the operation has been deemed non-essential. John Hua has more now on yet another impact of the rising COVID cases – Jan 10, 2022

A little girl has finally had her much needed surgery after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five-year-old Jocelyn Ellison from Maple Ridge has a genetic deformity that causes persistent urinary tract infections. Her doctors hope that surgically removing the deformity — a ureteral stump — would stop the infections

However, it was deemed a non-essential surgery and was cancelled.

“The pain hurts because I have to go to the hospital to get a lot of needles,” Jocelyn told Global News previously. “And my kidneys are a bit hurt on the side and it makes me feel sad. I get all the tubes in me.”

Her mother, Caylie Valley, said Monday that her daughter’s medical team managed to make the surgery happen after the little girl shared her story with Global News — despite the recent postponement of elective surgeries.

Read more: ‘The pain hurts’: Five-year-old B.C. girl’s ‘non-urgent’ surgery delayed by pandemic

Last month, the B.C. government announced that scheduled elective surgeries would be postponed beginning Jan. 4, as the province grapples with an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

The decision was taken, said Health Minister Adrian Dix, to help manage the pressure on hospitals and redeploy staff to where they’re needed most.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey and John Hua

