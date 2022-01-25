Stolen vehicle seized in Armstrong, arrest made

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen car was seized and its driver arrested in Armstrong this week.

The car was flagged as suspicious, Jan. 21, in the parking lot of a business in the 5600-block of Anderson Way in Vernon when a member of the public reported seeing a man draped over the steering wheel and called 911.

RCMP said before emergency crews arrived the man regained consciousness and drove off in the car, which was identified as having been stolen from a residence in Armstrong two days earlier.

It was spotted and police followed. It turned on to a dead-end street off Patterson Avenue in Armstrong just a short time later, and parked.

Police then arrested the man without incident as he exited the vehicle.

“During a search incidental to arrest, police located a knife and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Police checks also confirmed the man was bound by court-imposed conditions not to occupy the driver seat of a vehicle without the owner present.”

Dustin Sager, 30, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance Jan. 30.