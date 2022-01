Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There is a heavy police presence at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, as people are warned to stay away from the area.

A spokesperson from the Fredericton Police Force told Global News on Monday evening that officers are at the hospital for an “ongoing investigation.”

Police further said that access to the area is limited while officers are on scene.

More to come