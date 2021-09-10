UNB, STU campuses evacuated, residence students told to shelter in place

Send this page to someone via email

The University of New Brunswick has evacuated its Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton sites and is advising residence students to shelter in place.

“All campus sites are closed for UNB and (St. Thomas University). We are asking that all people on the STU and UNB campuses (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) evacuate in a calm and orderly fashion,” it said in a notice posted to its website.

“Students in residence are asked to shelter in place and remain in your residence until further notice. Do not return to STU or the UNB campuses (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) until you receive the all clear.”

As a precautionary measure, we are evacuating the UNB Fredericton and UNB Saint John campuses and the Moncton site immediately. Residence students should shelter in place. Further details will be provided as soon as they become available. — UNB (@UNB) September 10, 2021

The notice did not elaborate on what is happening, but said the urgency is “immediate.”

Just after 1:30 p.m., the New Brunswick Community College said its Fredericton campus is being evacuated as well.

NBCC Fredericton Campus will be closed effective immediately and we ask everyone to leave until further notice. We will provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5iOEXnfGRu — New Brunswick Community College (@myNBCC) September 10, 2021

In a tweet early Friday afternoon, the Fredericton Police Force said officers are “investigating a file” at UNB.

“Please avoid the area,” the tweet read. “We will provide updates when it is appropriate.”

Police are on scene at UNB investigating a file. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates when it is appropriate. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) September 10, 2021

Police force spokesperson Heather Webb says all buildings were evacuated as per UNB’s policy, but could not provide further details about what was being investigated.

