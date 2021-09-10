Menu

Canada

UNB, STU campuses evacuated, residence students told to shelter in place

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:22 pm
People are being told to stay away from the University of New Brunswick as police are investigating a file. View image in full screen
People are being told to stay away from the University of New Brunswick as police are investigating a file. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

The University of New Brunswick has evacuated its Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton sites and is advising residence students to shelter in place.

“All campus sites are closed for UNB and (St. Thomas University). We are asking that all people on the STU and UNB campuses (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) evacuate in a calm and orderly fashion,” it said in a notice posted to its website.

“Students in residence are asked to shelter in place and remain in your residence until further notice. Do not return to STU or the UNB campuses (Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton) until you receive the all clear.”

The notice did not elaborate on what is happening, but said the urgency is “immediate.”

Just after 1:30 p.m., the New Brunswick Community College said its Fredericton campus is being evacuated as well.

In a tweet early Friday afternoon, the Fredericton Police Force said officers are “investigating a file” at UNB.

“Please avoid the area,” the tweet read. “We will provide updates when it is appropriate.”

Police force spokesperson Heather Webb says all buildings were evacuated as per UNB’s policy, but could not provide further details about what was being investigated.

Click to play video: 'Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall' Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall
Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall – Jul 4, 2021
Investigation University Of New Brunswick Fredericton Police Force UNB

