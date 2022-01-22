Menu

Education

Staffing shortages, COVID 19 lead to postponement of B.C. provincial exams

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2022 7:44 pm
BC school books View image in full screen
B.C.’s Ministry of Education says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments. The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s education ministry says graduation assessments for students in Grades 10 to 12 will not take place this month due to COVID-19.

The ministry says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments.

The ministry says it will provide an exemption to Grade 12 students graduating early in the school year.

COVID-19: Medically vulnerable B.C. mom wants more support as kids return to school

The ministry says the news may cause concern for students and promised that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met.

It adds that is has worked with post-secondary institutions to ensure admissions will not be affected by these changes.

Exams will be pushed to a later date.

B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside outlines how parents will be notified about COVID-19 exposures – Jan 7, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
