Toronto snow clearing effort continues 5 days after massive storm

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario snowstorm: Parts of the province digging out as students return to class' Ontario snowstorm: Parts of the province digging out as students return to class

The City of Toronto says clean-up efforts will continue into the weekend following Monday’s major snowstorm.

In a bulletin issued by the city’s Transportation Services, the city said plowing and salting of major roadways have been completed and the snow removal process has begun.

“The work involves dozens of crews using front end-loaders and dump trucks that collect snow and then remove it to the City’s network of five snow storage sites,” the bulletin read.

Read more: Major delays continue across Highway 401 in Toronto day after massive snow storm

However, the city said sidewalks and bike lanes are still being worked on, particularly in locations that were blocked or missed earlier in the week.

Toronto saw approximately 55 cm of snowfall Monday.

The storm led to treacherous driving conditions throughout the region and caused cars and transit vehicles to get stuck for hours.

Read more: Toronto to begin tagging, towing cars Wednesday as snow cleanup continues

There is still no service on Line 3 on the TTC as a result of the storm.

“TTC crews cleared, by hand, more than 14,500 cubic metres of snow along Line 3 (The Scarborough RT) from McCowan Yard Guideway to Kennedy Loop,” the bulletin read.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted that shuttle buses will be operating.

Read more: Union calls for policy change after hundreds of TTC buses got stuck in Monday’s snowstorm

Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a “major snowstorm condition” Monday to help with the snow removal process. According to the condition, parking on roads designated as snow routes is prohibited for a period of 72 hours.

On Friday, the City extended the major snowstorm condition until full clean-up is complete.

According to Transportation Services, crews have travelled more than 350,000 km while salting and plowing expressways, arterial roads, neighbourhood roads and sidewalks.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues & Ryan Rocca

Click to play video: 'Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years' Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
