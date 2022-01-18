Menu

Toronto to begin tagging, towing cars Wednesday as snow cleanup continues

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:02 pm
WATCH: Snowstorm cleanup in Toronto expected to last days

The City of Toronto says it will begin towing vehicles abandoned or illegally parked as it continues to clean up after the massive snowstorm on Monday.

On Monday, the city declared a “major snow storm condition,” to help with the snow removal process.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the city said beginning Wednesday, abandoned vehicles parked illegally and those parked on designated snow routes that are impeding the work of snowplows, other snow-clearing efforts or TTC vehicles will be tagged and towed.

“This is required to make room for the city’s crews and equipment as they continue with plowing operations throughout the city,” the release reads.

The tagged and towed vehicles will be taken to a car compound, the city said.

“Depending on where they live, residents can call the appropriate towing company to locate a vehicle that has been towed,” the release said.

Ontario snow storm delays return to classrooms

The city said while snow clearing is ongoing, snow removal operations are set to begin on Wednesday.

Snow removal is expected to take “several days,” the city said.

According to the release, “friendly tows” are also expected to take place to allow crews to begin removing snow from priority routes and some local roads.

“These include designated snow routes, streetcar routes, arterial roads and local roads with high windrows that impede the work of police, fire and emergency services,” the city said.

The city said a “friendly tow” is when a parked vehicle is taken to a nearby location to make room for snow removal equipment.

According to the release, city staff will reach out to residents if required, to let them know to move their vehicle before a friendly tow takes place.

The city said beginning on Thursday morning, it will accept requests by 311 for missed areas for snow clearing. This will occur “once snow clearing operations are substantially complete,” the release said.

