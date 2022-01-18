Toronto District School Board to reopen schools for in-person learning after snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday.

The board was forced to shutter its schools after an intense snowstorm rocked the city on Monday.

In a statement, TDSB Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins said the board has been “closely monitoring the weather forecast, City of Toronto snow clearing operations” and the clearing of snow from board properties.

Following Monday’s storm and two days of no in-person learning at our schools, we look forward to welcoming students and staff back to in-person learning tomorrow – Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Please see our latest update here ➡️ https://t.co/2XPhBwP0PA pic.twitter.com/3TjBZ1YHwU — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 18, 2022

Russell-Rawlins said while not yet complete, the city “continues to make significant progress in clearing major roads and side streets and will continue overnight.”

“The vast majority of TDSB schools and sites have been plowed and thanks to the great work of our caretakers are now accessible. Plowing will continue,” the notice reads.

Russell-Rawlins said while delays are “still possible,” students and staff will “more easily be able to travel to schools/sites given significant plowing operations underway in the GTA.”

She said childcare programs can remain open, but urged families to connect with their operator to confirm their child’s program is open.

“Before and After-School Programs, and Extended Day Programs will also be able to open,” the statement reads. “TDSB EarlyON Child and Family Centres will continue to offer virtual-only programming at this time. All Continuing Education programs will also resume as normal.”

Students across Ontario were scheduled to return to the classroom after learning online since the holiday break in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Some school boards in the province were able to resume classes today, but many in the Greater Toronto Area were forced to close for a second day as crews worked to clear snow.

