RCMP looking for suspect after two women assaulted in Selkirk

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women in Selkirk and sending one of them to hospital.

The assault happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Eveline Street. A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while a 35-year-old woman was treated on scene.

The suspect was not at the home when police arrived.

RELATED: Officers assaulted in Selkirk

38-year-old Vernon George Hamilton is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief. He is 5’7″ and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement