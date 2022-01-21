Police remove ‘unruly’ unmasked passengers from flight at Abbotsford, B.C. airport

Send this page to someone via email

Police were called to Abbotsford International Airport on Friday, after a pair of passengers became disruptive aboard a flight and refused to comply with the federal COVID-19 mask mandate.

Abbotsford police said officers removed the two men from a Swoop Airlines flight bound for Vancouver from Toronto.

In a statement, a Swoop spokesperson confirmed police were requested due to the passengers’ “unruly” behaviour.

“The safety of our travellers and our crew is always our first priority, and Swoop has implemented a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to non-compliance with the mask mandate outlined by Transport Canada,” the company said.

Police said the men had been banned from future Swoop flights, and that Transport Canada was also probing the incident.

