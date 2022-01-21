SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Police remove ‘unruly’ unmasked passengers from flight at Abbotsford, B.C. airport

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 9:37 pm
A Boeing 737 (737-800) jetliner, belonging to low-cost carrier Swoop, lands at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A Boeing 737 (737-800) jetliner, belonging to low-cost carrier Swoop, lands at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Police were called to Abbotsford International Airport on Friday, after a pair of passengers became disruptive aboard a flight and refused to comply with the federal COVID-19 mask mandate.

Abbotsford police said officers removed the two men from a Swoop Airlines flight bound for Vancouver from Toronto.

Read more: ‘Erratic’ anti-masker booted off flight after ‘snorting white substance’

In a statement, a Swoop spokesperson confirmed police were requested due to the passengers’ “unruly” behaviour.

“The safety of our travellers and our crew is always our first priority, and Swoop has implemented a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to non-compliance with the mask mandate outlined by Transport Canada,” the company said.

Trending Stories

Police said the men had been banned from future Swoop flights, and that Transport Canada was also probing the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video captures passengers partying maskless on Sunwing flight to Mexico' Video captures passengers partying maskless on Sunwing flight to Mexico
Video captures passengers partying maskless on Sunwing flight to Mexico – Jan 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update taganti-mask tagSwoop tagAbbotsford Airport tagremoved from plane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers