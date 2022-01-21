Cocaine, fentanyl, weapons seized during drug trafficking investigation in Edmonton, Calgary, Beaumont

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have arrested and charged four people after a drug trafficking investigation with ties to several Alberta cities.

In February 2021, officers with the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) section began a fentanyl trafficking investigation after learning of an alleged trafficker operating in the city.

Police identified a man who they said was suspected of selling fentanyl in the Edmonton area.

Three additional people, alleged to be associates of the man, were identified through the course of the investigation.

During the week of Aug. 30, police said several searches were done at addresses and vehicles associated with the accused in Edmonton, Calgary and Beaumont.

The Edmonton Police Service worked with members of the Calgary Police Service and RCMP to conduct the searches.

The following items were found during the searches:

43 grams of cocaine with a street value of approximately $3,500

65 grams of fentanyl with a street value of approximately $12,000

505 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $40,000

ammunition

prohibited high-capacity magazines

cash proceeds of crime

3 vehicles equipped with sophisticated hidden compartments, two of which contained handguns with laser sights and serial numbers removed

“This investigation highlights the dangers associated with the drug trade, both from the standpoint of the lethal substances being sold on our streets and the dangers presented by those who choose to engage in this activity,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton, of the EPS EDGE section.

“This investigation also highlights EDGE’s commitment to targeting these individuals and working collaboratively with our partner agencies to improve safety throughout our province.”

Prabhjeet Chaniana, the man initially suspected in the case, turned himself in to police on Nov. 23, 2021. The 25-year-old is charged with 10 drug-related charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, two firearms-related charges and one charge of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Gurkamal Parmar, 24, turned himself in to police on Nov. 23, 2021. The Beaumont man faces two drug-related charges and three firearms charges.

Guneet Brar, 24, turned herself in to police on Nov. 29. The Edmonton woman is charged with one drug-related offence.

Kulwinder Singh, 27, turned himself in to Calgary police on Dec. 7. The Calgary man is charged with two drug-related charges, six firearms charges, one charge of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and one charge of breaching conditions of his release.