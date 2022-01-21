Woodstock, Ont. man arrested in connection with fridge, stove thefts: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they arrested a Woodstock, Ont., man after five refrigerators and a stove went missing from a new south-end condominium building.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday following the thefts late last year and he is charged with six counts each of break and enter and theft under $5,000.

In a previous news release, police said officers were called to the building on Gordon Street near Clair Road on Jan. 7 by a representative of the construction company.

Officers were told that the six appliances were removed from the underground garage between late November and the end of December 2021.

They had been used in newly constructed units while awaiting delivery of new appliances.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Reporter gets hit by car during live segment, continues reporting: ‘We’re good!’ Reporter gets hit by car during live segment, continues reporting: ‘We’re good!’

On Friday, police said a man had access to the parking garage six times between Nov. 23 and Dec. 29, and each time he allegedly loaded an appliance into a pickup truck and drove away with it.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

The total value of the appliances is more than $11,000. It’s unclear if they have been recovered.

The accused has not been identified by Guelph police and is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8.