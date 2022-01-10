5 refrigerators and a stove reported stolen from condo building: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Is your refrigerator running?

Guelph police say five refrigerators and a stove are missing from a new south-end condo building.

Officers were called to the building on Gordon Street near Clair Road East on Friday by a representative of the company that built the building.

Read more: Teenager charged after flood at Guelph General Hospital

Police said the appliances were reportedly removed from an underground garage between late November and the end of December 2021.

They had been used in newly constructed units while awaiting delivery of new appliances.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7327. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Surveillance footage captures Pride flag being torn from London, Ont. home Surveillance footage captures Pride flag being torn from London, Ont. home – Jun 22, 2021