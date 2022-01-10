5 refrigerators and a stove reported stolen from condo building: Guelph police

Is your refrigerator running?
Guelph police say five refrigerators and a stove are missing from a new south-end condo building.
Officers were called to the building on Gordon Street near Clair Road East on Friday by a representative of the company that built the building.
Police said the appliances were reportedly removed from an underground garage between late November and the end of December 2021.
They had been used in newly constructed units while awaiting delivery of new appliances.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7327. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
