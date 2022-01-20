Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks give pair of Canadian receivers contract extensions

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 20, 2022 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks fire Presson, Sunderland and Elizondo after dismal football season' Edmonton Elks fire Presson, Sunderland and Elizondo after dismal football season
WATCH (Nov. 22, 2021): After one of their worst seasons in decades, the Edmonton Elks board has fired president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo. Dan Grummett has more on the noon news. – Nov 22, 2021

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian receivers Tevaun Smith and Mike Jones to one-year contract extensions for the 2022 CFL season, avoiding free-agency which opens Feb. 8.

Read more: Edmonton Elks sign former Arizona QB Khalil Tate

In his first season in green and gold, Jones recorded 394 yards and scored two touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.

He recorded a season-high 107 yards and a touchdown in the Elks win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Classic.

Read more: Elks bring back offensive lineman Tony Washington through trade with Alouettes

Smith will enter his third CFL season in 2022, all with the Elks. In 2021, Smith played in 13 games and made 10 starts recording 324 yards on 27 catches.

Smith recorded 632 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season in 2019.

