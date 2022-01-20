Edmonton Elks give pair of Canadian receivers contract extensions

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian receivers Tevaun Smith and Mike Jones to one-year contract extensions for the 2022 CFL season, avoiding free-agency which opens Feb. 8.

In his first season in green and gold, Jones recorded 394 yards and scored two touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.

He recorded a season-high 107 yards and a touchdown in the Elks win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Classic.

Smith will enter his third CFL season in 2022, all with the Elks. In 2021, Smith played in 13 games and made 10 starts recording 324 yards on 27 catches.

Smith recorded 632 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season in 2019.