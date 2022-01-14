Elks bring back offensive lineman Tony Washington through trade with Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks brought back some familiar faces on Friday as they acquired offensive lineman Tony Washington and running back/kick-returner Martese Jackson from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for defensive lineman Mike Moore.

Washington will make his second trip back to Edmonton after first arriving in the 2014 CFL season. He helped Edmonton’s football team to a Grey Cup championship in 2015 and was with the team until the early portion of the 2017 season. Washington said he is looking forward to coming back to Edmonton.

“We left a lot of stuff on the table and (I) was enjoying my time in Edmonton,” Washington said. “Edmonton is still one of my favourite places to be.

“The best experience I’ve ever had playing football was with Coach (Chris) Jones in Edmonton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The best experience I've ever had playing football was with Coach (Chris) Jones in Edmonton."

Jones said what Washington will bring to his team is experience and toughness.

“You’re identified on how tough your offensive and defensive lines are, and Tony has been a physical player since 2011 when he came into the league,” Jones said. “That’s the kind of thing we need.”

Washington has also played for the Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup championship in 2012. The 35-year-old also suited up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was a part of the trade that sent Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes in 2018.

Jackson played for the Edmonton in parts of the 2018 and 2019 season. He’s played for the Toronto Argonauts, and last season he played with the Montreal Alouettes.

Jackson has a career 10.8 yard average on punt returns and has scored two touchdowns. He has a 19.9-yard average on kickoff returns and has returned one missed field goal for a touchdown.

Jones said Jackson — like Washington — brings in some much needed experience on the roster.

“You’ve got to have someone who’s done it before in the CFL with all of the different playing surfaces — the wind, and the things you have to take into account,” Jones said. “Martese has certainly done that and has been a thorn in our side that few years playing against him.

“He’s a guy that can do both in kickoff and punt returns. With the league becoming more and more of a kicking game, the field position is critical.”

Washington signed a one-year contract extension for the 2022 season while Jackson was already under contract.

The Elks also signed 2020 CFL seventh round draft pick Nicolas Summach on Friday.

Summach has spent the last five seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies where he was a part of the 2018 and 2021 Hardy Cup winning teams.