Canada

Elks sign defensive back Jordan Hoover through 2022

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 11, 2022 6:11 pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Don Jackson (5) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Jordan Hoover (28) and Trumaine Washington (8) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Don Jackson (5) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Jordan Hoover (28) and Trumaine Washington (8) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The Edmonton Elks maintained some depth at their Canadian safety spot by signing defensive back Jordan Hoover to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal will take him through to the end of the 2022 CFL season.

In 2021, Hoover played in 13 of the Elks’ 14 games and recorded 46 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and one interception.

Hoover will enter his sixth season in 2022, in 66 career games Hoover has recorded 111 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, three interceptions, and one quarterback sack.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Eskimos’ Jordan Hoover on home-field advantage' Edmonton Eskimos’ Jordan Hoover on home-field advantage
Edmonton Eskimos’ Jordan Hoover on home-field advantage – Jul 22, 2019
