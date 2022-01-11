Elks sign defensive back Jordan Hoover through 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks maintained some depth at their Canadian safety spot by signing defensive back Jordan Hoover to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal will take him through to the end of the 2022 CFL season.

In 2021, Hoover played in 13 of the Elks’ 14 games and recorded 46 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and one interception.

Hoover will enter his sixth season in 2022, in 66 career games Hoover has recorded 111 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, three interceptions, and one quarterback sack.

