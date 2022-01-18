Edmonton Elks sign former Arizona QB Khalil Tate

Send this page to someone via email

Quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for over 6,000 yards during four seasons at Arizona, was among four players signed by the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

Tate amassed 6,318 passing yards with 57 TDs at Arizona (2016-19). He also ran for 2,285 yards and 18 TDs in 40 career games.

After his university career, Tate spent time as a receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020-21.

Edmonton also signed defensive backs Christian Angulo and Jhavonte Dean as well as receiver Raphael Leonard.

