Canada

Edmonton Elks sign former Arizona QB Khalil Tate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 7:52 pm
Khalil Tate View image in full screen
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate passes against Stanford in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. AP Photo/Ben Margot). AP Photo/Ben Margot

Quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for over 6,000 yards during four seasons at Arizona, was among four players signed by the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

Tate amassed 6,318 passing yards with 57 TDs at Arizona (2016-19). He also ran for 2,285 yards and 18 TDs in 40 career games.

After his university career, Tate spent time as a receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020-21.

READ MORE: Elks bring back offensive lineman Tony Washington through trade with Alouettes

Edmonton also signed defensive backs Christian Angulo and Jhavonte Dean as well as receiver Raphael Leonard.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
