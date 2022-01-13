Edmonton Elks name defensive coaches for 2022 CFL season

On Thursday, Edmonton Elks head coach and general manger Chris Jones named his defensive coaching staff, which features some familiar names.

Demetrious Maxie returns as the team’s defensive line coach.

Maxie has been on staff under four different head coaches since the 2016 season. He coached linebackers with the green and gold during his first two seasons with the team.

Read more: Elks sign defensive back Jordan Hoover through 2022

Maxie says his future was cloudy after five seasons in Edmonton and is excited to be staying under Chris Jones who he’s since the two were with the Calgary Stampeders organization in 2008.

“I always have faith in whatever I do and whatever task is thrown at me,” Maxie said. “I just sat back and waited for the moment, I love the city of Edmonton and the administration. I just enjoy the environment of where I am especially the facilities,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I willed it and just having that background with coach Jones and with the rest of the staff. I just waited for my time, now we’re here, and I’m ready to get after it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think I willed it and just having that background with coach Jones and with the rest of the staff. I just waited for my time, now we're here, and I'm ready to get after it."

Cam Robinson has been retained as the Elks linebacker’s coach after spending the 2021 season under Jamie Elizondo. Robinson spent three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders when Jones was the head coach and G.M.

"I love the city of Edmonton, I just enjoy the environment of where I am." – DL coach Demetrious Maxie. Full Elks coaching media availability: https://t.co/hNSy69PRV6 pic.twitter.com/5ZIIH5Cpry — Edmonton Elks (@elks) January 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Former CFL defensive back Brandon Isaac will coach defensive backs after spending two seasons (2017-2018) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as their quality control coach. Isaac played seven seasons in the CFL.

Anthony Vitale rejoins Jones as the Elks offensive line coach after spending three seasons as a guest offensive line coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2019.

Read more: Edmonton Elks add 3 to coaching staff

Sammy Gahagan has been named the Elks director of U.S. scouting. He spent three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a scout. Gahagan spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes as a scout and as a special assistant to general manager Danny Maciocia.

Ty Robinson is the Elks new strength and conditioning coach. He spent time as assistant strength and conditioning coach and quality control coach under Jones with the Riders.

The Elks also announced 2021 defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe will not be retained. HEdme signed a two-year contract extension with the Elks during the 2021 CFL season.

Story continues below advertisement