Kingston, Ont. woman identified as suspicious death victim in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in British Columbia are investigating the death of a woman from Kingston, Ont., after a body was found in a dog park in Kelowna on Sunday.

Police say the death of 25-year-old Austyn Godfrey on Jan. 16 is suspicious.

As the investigation continues, the family has launched a fundraising campaign to bring Godfrey’s body home to Ontario.

Read more: Body of woman found in Kelowna dog park identified

“To lose someone in your family is hard,” says Godfrey’s cousin Ben Rodgers. “Losing someone that had as much light as she did is really difficult, especially with how young she was.”

Rodgers remembers Godfrey as a social butterfly.

“She was all about love and all about passion and care in this world, and just wanted care in this world,” Rodgers says.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who knew Godfrey were shocked to learn of her death. She grew up in Kingston but had been living in western Canada for the last several years.

The RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating, focusing on Godfrey’s whereabouts leading up to the discovery of her body on Sunday morning.

“There’s no call too small, no piece of information that’s too small,” says Tammy Lobb of the Kelowna RCMP. “Even if people may think ‘well, I was at the park, but I don’t have anything to offer, I didn’t see anything.’ We still want to speak to you.”

Godfrey’s family is asking for privacy at this difficult and tragic time, but did tell Global News that an autopsy performed on Wednesday was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

A toxicology report is also being done.

0:41 Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious death Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious death

While the family waits for answers, they’re focused on bringing Godfrey’s remains back to Kingston and have set up an online fundraiser to help with the cost.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a family we just want her back,” says Rodgers.

Godfrey’s family say she was very active on social media and confirmed that she had posted she was afraid someone might hurt her.

They say she went as far as to say, “if I haven’t snapped in a week, please call Kelowna Police.”

Kelowna RCMP say the investigation continues and they don’t believe there is any risk to public safety.