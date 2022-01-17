Kelowna RCMP appeal to public for help after woman’s body found at dog park

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating after the discovery of a woman’s body at a popular dog park over the weekend.

“We received information that alerted us that we needed to go to the park that there was something suspicious at the park,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

RCMP were called to the Glenmore dog park in the 2,100 block of Glenmore Road at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they located the body of a woman who had died under suspicious circumstances.

On Monday afternoon, park users expressed shock.

“It’s shocking, I can’t believe it,” said Debbie Chesney.

“Disturbing, I would say,” said Alan Frykberg. “A little little nervous as to why.”

The south entrance to the park was quickly cordoned off Sunday morning and a police tent erected where the body was discovered.

As to who the victim is, at this point police are keeping tight-lipped.

“The details about her age, ethnicity description, all of that is being withheld right now just to protect the investigation,” Lobb told Global News.

Police said no arrests have been made and they are appealing to the public for help.

“Quite often, people will arrive there as soon as it becomes daylight,” Lobb said. “We believe there probably were people there prior to 8:45 and we would like to speak to them.”

Lobb emphasized that police would like to speak to anyone who was at the park prior to 8:45 a.m. and not just anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“There’s no call too small, no piece of information that’s too small,” Lobb said. Even if people may think well, I was at the park, but I don’t have anything to offer. I didn’t see anything. We still want to speak to you.”

While the investigation is still in what police all the infancy stage, RCMP don’t believe there’s any risk to public safety.

“At this time the investigation there’s no indicators that there’s any risk to public safety. If there, is we would issue an update to indicate that,” Lobb stated.

A tip line has been set up to assist with this investigation.

Anyone who was at the park Sunday before 8:45 a.m. Is asked to call 250-470-6236.

