Federal government announces funding for East Coast tech firms and startup hub

The federal government has announced $2.27 million in funding for eight East Coast tech startups and a not-for-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs in the region.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency says the funding includes interest-free repayable loans for the companies and a non-repayable grant for startup hub Volta Labs Inc.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister responsible for ACOA, says the money will help drive innovation and economic growth and create jobs in the region.

Milk Moovement Inc. will receive a $550,000 loan to expand its cloud-based tracking tool for the dairy industry in the United States while Side Door Access Inc. will receive $499,500 to promote its live entertainment booking technology in the U.S.

B4Checkin Ltd., Kangaroo Solutions Inc., Dugo Systems Inc., Bright, Mars VR Lab Inc. and JackHabbit will receive loans ranging from $99,000 to $224,250.

Meanwhile, Halifax-based Volta will receive a $450,000 grant.

(The Canadian Press)