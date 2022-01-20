Menu

Health

Big jump in tissue donations, organ referrals after Nova Scotia presumed consent law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia becomes first province to have presumed consent organ donation' Nova Scotia becomes first province to have presumed consent organ donation
On Monday, Nova Scotia became the first jurisdiction in North America to implement a policy of presumed consent for organ donation. Alicia Draus has more – Jan 18, 2021

Nova Scotia has seen significant rises in tissue donations as well as tissue and organ referrals one year after its groundbreaking presumed consent law came into effect.

Residents since last January are presumed to agree to donate their organs when they die, unless they opt out. Nova Scotia became the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt such a law.

Nova Scotia Health says there were 155 tissue donors in 2021, a rise of 40 per cent over 2020.

Read more: N.S. presumes people want to donate organs when they die, but program uptake unclear

There were also 28 people who consented to donate their organs, and 23 of them were successful donors.

A total of 1,581 tissue referrals were made in 2021, a rise of 228 per cent over 2020, and more than 200 referrals were made for organ donations, a rise of about 130 per cent over the previous year.

Dr. Stephen Beed, medical director of the province’s organ and tissue donation program, said today in an interview that while encouraging, he would like to see the numbers of annual donations and referrals increase much more.

Click to play video: 'N.B. woman pushing for presumed consent law for organ donation' N.B. woman pushing for presumed consent law for organ donation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
