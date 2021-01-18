Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 18 2021 9:25pm
02:05

Will ‘deemed consent’ for organ donation come to B.C.?

As Nova Scotia becomes the first province in Canada to have “deemed consent” for organ donation, Linda Aylesworth looks at what it means and whether it might soon come to B.C.

