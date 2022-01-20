Menu

Crime

96 charges, 54 arrests made with help from 4,741 tips to Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers in 2021

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 3:19 pm
In 2021, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers received 4,741 anonymous tips, contributing to 54 arrests and 96 charges laid against suspects. View image in full screen
In 2021, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers received 4,741 anonymous tips, contributing to 54 arrests and 96 charges laid against suspects. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Police have made 54 arrests, seized 32 weapons and recovered more than $2 million in property and illicit drugs with help from anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

The organization received 4,741 tips in 2021, including 215 tips related to gang activity and 403 tips related to illegal guns, according to its annual impact report published this week.

“Collectively, these anonymous tips led to arrests and the recovery of property, guns and illegal drugs, all of which might never have happened otherwise,” Linda Annis, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers director, said in a news release.

“With the spike last year in gang-related activity in the Lower Mainland, plus a recent trend toward crimes like robbery and vandalism, Crime Stoppers is urging local residents to continue submitting information anonymously to help police investigate, make more arrests and even save lives.”

Read more: ‘Beyond torture’ — Family of missing Langley, B.C. man urges people to come forward

In 2021, tips contributed to the seizure of $2.29 million in drugs and property, including eight vehicles.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and registered charity that offers rewards for anonymous tips about criminal activity and relays that information to local police services.

The number of tips reported to Crime Stoppers decreased slightly in 2021 from 2020, which saw 5,017 tips submitted altogether.

Since 2017, tips to the organization have helped police recover more than $23 million in drugs and property.

