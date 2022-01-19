‘Beyond torture’: Family of missing Langley, B.C. man urges people to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley, B.C., father is making an emotional appeal to anyone who might have information on his son’s disappearance.

Devon Goodrick was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 25, near 192 Street and 28 Avenue, and was reported missing two days later.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and while police haven’t commented on why the case was escalated, Devon’s father Nicholas said the family fears the worst.

“I can’t focus on day-to-day tasks, my mind is clouded by the loss of Devon, and same with my daughter,” he said.

“Our state of mind … is so torn up by this, trying to live every day.”

Nicholas described his son — a soon-to-be father — as a gentle giant, who despite growing up surrounded by some tough environments had developed into a sweet and caring man.

“Devon is a loving, caring, generous, big-hearted individual,” his father said.

“He had hard times, but his motto was even though he could not control things at times, he always made a point of looking good and filling a room with joy and happiness.”

Devon’s last contact with his family was via a Snapchat message on the evening of Sept. 24, which showed him in a vehicle with three other people.

Devon’s sister recognized two of those people and became alarmed, his father said. She began making phone calls, and learned that one of the people in the photo had allegedly made threats against her brother, he added.

“There was always a little spot in the back of my mind, my daughter’s mind, that something bad could happen to Devon because he was one of those people who gave people the benefit of the doubt, and never felt that he was in danger,” Nicholas said.

Devon didn’t come home that night, and his father said it was nearly a week before they were able to contact any of the others he had been with that night.

When the family did get in touch with them, they provided vague answers about where Devon had last been seen, he said.

In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it could not comment on the case, but that the investigation remained “active and ongoing.”

“We are aware there are rumours and speculation circulating,” IHIT spokesperson Det. Cpl. Sukhi Deshi said.

“Our primary objective is to gather the facts of the case to ensure we are able to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

With the months dragging on since his son’s disappearance, Nicholas said the family is frustrated with the lack of answers, and said someone out there knows what happened to his son.

“We’ve done everything we can and still are, and are not going to quit trying to get the answers,” he said.

“There are people out there that are hiding the answers from us thinking they are eventually going to get away with this. IHIT needs testimony to get our answers, and its a constant struggle.”

In the meantime, the family continues to push for answers, and to try raise the public’s awareness about his son’s case.

It’s a daily struggle, Nicholas said, given the lack of closure.

“They may have taken Devon from us, but they’ve really taken our souls as well,” he said.

“It’s torture. Beyond torture.”

Anyone with information about Devon Goodrick’s disappearance is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.