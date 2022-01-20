SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec premier says no plans to ease COVID-19 rules for now

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 2:34 pm
Click to play video: 'No new restrictions for Quebec as COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, Legault says' No new restrictions for Quebec as COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize, Legault says
Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the government would not implement further health restrictions in the province as there's a "light at the end of the tunnel" with COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing.

Quebec is starting to “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but the government will not lift more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 for now, the premier said Thursday.

François Legault says the province is dealing with 3,400 hospitalizations and that it appears to be the peak.

“The situation remains very difficult at the moment,” he said.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations remain too high and there is a labour shortage of nearly 12,000 employees in the health-care network right now, he added.

Read more: Quebec reports almost 100 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Legault said the good news is that if the number of patients stays at the current level, a contingency plan will not have to be applied in hospitals. That plan includes keeping workers infected or exposed to COVID-19 on the job and finding ways to discharges patients sooner.

Story continues below advertisement

Given the situation, Legault said public health officials have advised against easing more sanitary measures. Quebec tightened rules last month as infections quickly started to climb, including banning private gatherings and shuttering bars and dining rooms.

The province lifted its nightly curfew and schools reopened earlier this week, but the premier urged patience as the other rules remain in effect.

“I understand we are all tired but lives are at stake,” he said.

