Quebec reports almost 100 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Quebec reported the deaths of 98 people linked to COVID-19 on Thursday as the province faces its fifth wave of the health crisis.

Hospitalizations fell by 14 to 3,411 in the last day. Officials say 352 people were admitted, while 366 were discharged.

The latest update shows that 285 patients hospitalized with the disease are in intensive care units. That number remains unchanged from the previous day.

Quebec also recorded 6,528 new novel coronavirus infections Thursday. The government has said that the number of cases is not an accurate representation of the situation since access to screening centres is limited to priority groups.

The total number of official cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 818,947. The health crisis has killed 12,639 Quebecers to date.

The immunization campaign doled out another 104,205 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24-hour period. The province has given more than 16.8 million doses to date.

Quebec administered 43,139 tests Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available. This number does not include rapid tests used at home.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the situation at 2 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s interim director of public health.