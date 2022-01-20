Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports almost 100 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll highest in the country' Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll highest in the country
Quebec is reporting more COVID-19 deaths than any other province in Canada. And in some cases, more than other industrialized countries in the world. This comes as the healthcare system is at the brink of collapse. But as Gloria Henriquez reports, some say the numbers are not what they seem.

Quebec reported the deaths of 98 people linked to COVID-19 on Thursday as the province faces its fifth wave of the health crisis.

Hospitalizations fell by 14 to 3,411 in the last day. Officials say 352 people were admitted, while 366 were discharged.

The latest update shows that 285 patients hospitalized with the disease are in intensive care units. That number remains unchanged from the previous day.

Quebec also recorded 6,528 new novel coronavirus infections Thursday. The government has said that the number of cases is not an accurate representation of the situation since access to screening centres is limited to priority groups.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calls grow to shorten COVID-19 isolation for Quebec seniors in care homes

The total number of official cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 818,947. The health crisis has killed 12,639 Quebecers to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The immunization campaign doled out another 104,205 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24-hour period. The province has given more than 16.8 million doses to date.

Quebec administered 43,139 tests Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available. This number does not include rapid tests used at home.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the situation at 2 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s interim director of public health.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec Covid numbers tagQuebec COVID deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers