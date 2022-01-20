COVID-19: More than 400 N.B. health staff isolating, 3 new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the total tally since the start of the pandemic approaches 200.

The deaths include one person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

There are currently 124 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, another new record for the province. Nine of the 12 patients in intensive care are on a ventilator.

Of those currently hospitalized, 71 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, according to a news release.

The province says there are 4,389 known active cases of the virus, including 488 new PCR-confirmed cases reported Thursday. There are also an additional 953 rapid test positives reported in the past day, though the province says that number may not be accurate because results are self-reported.

There are now 417 health-care workers in New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

With so many hospital workers off the job, and hospitalizations rising, the province is encouraging residents to get further vaccinated.

Since Jan. 10, when booster doses became available to anyone aged 18 and older, more than 41,000 appointments have been booked, the province says. There are currently 30,000 appointments available between now and Jan. 31, according to the release.

“We are seeing more and more people getting their booster shots and I encourage everyone to book their appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as we know this is the best defence against the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in the release.

The province also continues to encourage parents and guardians to vaccinate their eligible children between the ages of five and 11. Those who have already received their first dose will soon be eligible to get their second one, as long as eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

“When children are protected against COVID-19 they are less likely to contract the virus and to spread the virus to others,” said Russell in the release.

“By getting vaccinated kids will be better positioned to stay healthy when in-class learning resumes. It will make it safer for children to play together on our playgrounds, sports fields and hockey rinks.

"We need to help our kids get back to being kids."

Russell noted in the release that the vaccine is safe for children, adding that “Health Canada’s drug review process is recognized around the world for its high standards.”