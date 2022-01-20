SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian officials hopeful COVID-19 treatments will help ease strain on hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 7:27 am
Click to play video: 'The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19' The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19
WATCH: The role antiviral medication could play in fighting COVID-19 – Dec 6, 2021

With COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada still threatening to overwhelm the health-care system, officials hope two antiviral treatments could help ease the strain.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent.

Read more: Pfizer’s COVID pill is in short supply. Should unvaccinated be prioritized?

Billed as the largest single-country trial of remdesivir reported to date, the Canadian research is part of a larger study called the World Health Organization Solidarity, a randomized, controlled trial evaluating the medication’s impact on COVID-19 patients in several countries.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, provinces and territories are to receive their shipments of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautions the pill that can prevent COVID hospitalization is not a replacement for vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada approved Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new oral COVID pill. What you need to know

Health officials in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are expressing optimism that the Omicron-fuelled fifth pandemic wave is peaking or will be soon.

However, hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have increased by 95 per cent over the last month, while New Brunswick has a record 123 people in hospital with COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagCanada News tagomicron news tagomicron canada tagRemdesivir tagPaxlovid tagcovid treatment tagPfizer pill tagpifzer antiviral tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers