Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Security video shows ‘disturbing attack’ on Vancouver street on New Year’s Eve

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year’s Eve' Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year’s Eve
Video provided by Vancouver police shows an unprovoked attack on New Year's Eve outside the Hotel Georgia. A man walking in one direction grabs a woman walking the opposite direction and throws her against the wall, holding her down, police said. They are looking for the suspect.

Vancouver police are looking for a man involved in “an unprovoked and random assault” of a woman on New Year’s Eve. The incident was captured on video.

Security video shows a woman walking along West Georgia Street in front of Hotel Georgia when a man walking in the opposite direction grabs her.

Police said the woman was thrown against the exterior wall of the hotel and held down.

“The victim was able to free herself from the suspect’s hold. She last saw the suspect walking East on West Georgia Street,” Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD said in a release.

“This video clearly shows the unprovoked and random nature of this disturbing attack. Unfortunately, these types of incidents are happening more often in the city, and it’s led to many people feeling less safe when they’re alone in public.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD release surveillance video of NYE attack' VPD release surveillance video of NYE attack
VPD release surveillance video of NYE attack

Read more: Man arrested after making threats with meat cleaver at Vancouver women’s centre

Click to play video: 'Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver' Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver
Shocking video shows attack on Vancouver Uber driver – Jan 10, 2022

The suspect is described as a white, middle-aged man, police said.  At the time of the assault, he was wearing grey pants, a black jacket on top of a black shirt with a logo in the middle and a black toque. He was wearing headphones and carrying a blue bag.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim is Asian, Visintin confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as possibly racially-motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-4022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagVancouver police video tagVancouver downtown crime tagvancouver unprovoked assault tagvancouver stranger assault tagNYE assault tagVancouver NYE assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers