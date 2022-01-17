Menu

Crime

Man arrested after threatening to kill people with meat cleaver at Vancouver women’s centre

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 3:55 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been arrested and jailed after threatening to kill people with a meat cleaver at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre on Sunday.

The 31-year-old suspect followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre just after 1 p.m., and started uttering threats while holding the knife, police said in a Monday news release.

The man eventually tossed the knife and walked away. Officers arrested him nearby. Police applauded “quick-thinking” witnesses who grabbed the knife off the ground, called 911, and pointed out the suspect.

Read more: ‘Abhorrent’: Fraudsters pay Downtown Eastside residents to get vaccinated in their place

“Many violent crimes go unreported in the Downtown Eastside and this arrest was made possible because several people acted quickly and did the right thing,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in the release.

“Their actions allowed VPD officers to respond immediately and arrest a violent suspect before anyone was physically hurt.

Police are recommending a handful of charges against the suspect related to weapons, assault and breach of bail.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
