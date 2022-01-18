Hamilton Conservation Authority pass holders double during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

There’s more proof that Hamiltonians have been getting outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority’s annual budget presentation to city councillors shows that sales of annual passes have doubled to 12,000 from 6,000 over the past two years.

Lisa Burnside, the HCA’s chief administrator, also confirms over 1.2 million visitors to HCA properties.

“The pandemic has done something that none of our promotions or other marketing programs has ever managed to do,” Burnside says.

She adds that the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is their most popular location, “and a reservation system will be ongoing in that area this year, to help manage the visitation.”

Burnside adds that the HCA aims to have Wild Waterworks back in operation this summer.

The water park at Confederation Park stayed closed through the summers of 2020 and 2021 because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority has also announced a new partnership with the Hamilton Public Library, Grimsby Public Library and Wellington County Library.

It has provided membership passes to the library systems, offering library patrons the opportunity for free day access to HCA areas.