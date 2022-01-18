Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her first in-person COVID-19 update of the week Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post and on Corus Alberta radio stations and Facebook pages.

On Monday, Alberta Health reported there were 1,007 people receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, with 94 of those people in the ICU.

Over the weekend, 25 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, including one in a child between the ages of five and nine. According to the province, the child did not have any pre-existing conditions.

The province reported 15,886 new, lab-confirmed cases over the weekend: 6,293 cases on Friday, 5,407 on Saturday and 4,186 on Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 72,368 active confirmed cases.

The province has changed PCR testing eligibility, so the active case number is higher. Hinshaw has previously said the actual number of COVID-19 cases on any given day is likely at least 10 times higher.

To date, 452,381 have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 376,610 of those cases have recovered.

