SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 18, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill' Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill
Health Canada has now approved Paxlovid, the antiviral medication from Pfizer, to treat people with COVID-19. Abigail Bimman looks at what's known so far about the drug, and who's being prioritized to receive it.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her first in-person COVID-19 update of the week Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post and on Corus Alberta radio stations and Facebook pages.

Read more: Alberta health minister tests positive for COVID-19 as hospitalizations surpass 1,000

On Monday, Alberta Health reported there were 1,007 people receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, with 94 of those people in the ICU.

Over the weekend, 25 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, including one in a child between the ages of five and nine. According to the province, the child did not have any pre-existing conditions.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton businesses struggle to survive 5th wave of COVID-19' Edmonton businesses struggle to survive 5th wave of COVID-19

The province reported 15,886 new, lab-confirmed cases over the weekend: 6,293 cases on Friday, 5,407 on Saturday and 4,186 on Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 72,368 active confirmed cases.

Read more: Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill not a replacement for COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

The province has changed PCR testing eligibility, so the active case number is higher. Hinshaw has previously said the actual number of COVID-19 cases on any given day is likely at least 10 times higher.

To date, 452,381 have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 376,610 of those cases have recovered.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagdr deena hinshaw tagCOVID-19 update tagAlberta COVID tagalberta covid update tagalberta covid numbers tagHinshaw update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers