COVID-19: 322 health-care workers in N.B. in isolation after testing positive

New Brunswick is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19, as it confirms 322 health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus are currently isolating.

The deaths involve a person in their 80s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and a person in their 90s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

The province has a total of 113 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 58 people were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Public Health said Monday that there are 16 people in intensive care. Of those, 12 are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

Eighty-seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients are over the age of 60 and there is one person 19 and under.

In a news release, the province continues to encourage New Brunswickers who are eligible for booster doses to book appointments.

“It has never been more important than now for those eligible to get fully vaccinated, including a booster dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“As the Omicron variant continues to dominate our province, it is vital for New Brunswickers to have as much protection as possible to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.”

Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for a booster, so long as five months have passed since the second dose.

The province noted that more than 37,000 appointments have been booked with the regional health authorities for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine since Jan. 10.

All provincial health zones entered Level 3 of the COVID-19 winter plan on Friday night. This 16-day circuit-breaker is expected to remain until Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Level 3 restrictions include the following:

Single-household bubble

No indoor public gatherings

Shutting down gyms, spas and entertainment centres

Restaurants can operate on take-out and delivery only

Encouraged use of contactless curbside pickup and/or designate one person from the household to go shopping if feasible to reduce contacts

Faith venues can hold outdoor, virtual or in-car services only

Organized sports not permitted

Organized sports and all other organized activities are not permitted with people outside a single-household bubble

Outdoor exercise or activities like skiing, skating or snowmobiling are permitted, as long as Public Health measures are followed and you are within your single-household bubble

Lodges and other facilities that support outdoor sport must not exceed 50 per cent capacity and must not permit food or drink to be consumed indoors.

As well, at-home learning for students has been for another week. Students are set to return to classrooms on Jan. 31.

— with a file from Karla Renic